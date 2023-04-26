Rain Ending Tonight

Showers and a few storms returned today as an upper level system tracked overhead. Along with the rain we have had overcast conditions and chilly temperatures for spring with highs only around 50. This system will track out of our area tonight and skies will clear. This will allow for some chilly morning temps tomorrow in the upper 30s. Classic spring weather rebounds tomorrow with sunny skies and highs back to 70. But another strong cold front will set spring back again on Friday with a cold north wind and another chance for rain.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.