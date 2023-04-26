Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Rain Ending Tonight

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and a few storms returned today as an upper level system tracked overhead. Along with the rain we have had overcast conditions and chilly temperatures for spring with highs only around 50. This system will track out of our area tonight and skies will clear. This will allow for some chilly morning temps tomorrow in the upper 30s. Classic spring weather rebounds tomorrow with sunny skies and highs back to 70. But another strong cold front will set spring back again on Friday with a cold north wind and another chance for rain.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Amarillo police say they arrested Randall High School student after they tried to take an...
Amarillo police: Randall High student arrested after trying to take officer’s weapon
Two sheep were on the loose on Monday afternoon in Amarillo. (Courtesy: Hunter Spier)
Sheep on the loose in Amarillo yesterday
First Alert ALL CLEAR
FIRST ALERT: All clear after severe threat goes down in the Texas Panhandle
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas

Latest News

VIDEO: Dave's 4:00 p.m Weather Cut In
VIDEO: Dave's 4:00 p.m Weather Cut In
First Alert Cancelled
Tracking Showers
First Alert ALL CLEAR
FIRST ALERT: All clear after severe threat goes down in the Texas Panhandle
Early Wednesday Outlook with Tanner
Early Wednesday Outlook with Tanner