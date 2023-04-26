Public invited to free screening of grief documentary this Friday in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to a free screening of a grief documentary this Friday in Amarillo.

BSA Hospice of the Southwest is hosting the screening of “Speaking Grief” at 8:45 a.m. on April 28 at Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall, a press release said.

The press release said they hope the event will help people better understand grief while offering support to those in need.

The documentary is about the universal experience of grief and the many ways it impacts people’s lives.

After the screening, a panel discussion will touch the topic of grief.

To register for the event, click here.

