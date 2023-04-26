The legacy of Canadian football head coach Chris Koetting

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - “I hope that I made a difference.”

Those are the words of Canadian head football coach Chris Koetting when reflecting on his 31 years in coaching and education. Koetting recently announced retirement due to signs of early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

The difference he made stemmed far beyond Canadian, it was felt all around high school football in the Texas Panhandle.

Koetting’s love and passion for football was rooted in the Panhandle.

“My dad took me to a football game, and it was with the Groom Tigers. I was five or six years old. He took me to that game and I was hooked,” Coach Koetting said.

He went to Panhandle High School where he played football himself. As a Panther, his coaches had a huge influence on him wanting to be a coach himself.

His coaching career started at Perryton High School in 1992. After coaching at a few other places around Texas, including Lockhart and Hereford, he received a call in 2003 from, at that time, Canadian’s head coach Kyle Lynch. Lynch offered Koetting the offensive coordinator position.

“Me and Kyle, we just hit it off right away. We had several good years with each other, coaching with each other. In 2010, he turned it over to me,” Koetting said.

Coach Koetting continued the legacy that Lynch started with the Wildcats. In 13 years, Koetting won three state championships in 2014, 2015, and 2020, and comprised a record of 165-24 (49-10 in the playoffs).

Despite the titles, the numbers, and all the success, Koetting is quick to credit it to others. He says that none of that would have been possible if it wasn’t for other coaches, the players, and especially the Canadian community. As much he says others had an impact on him, his impact trickled down even further.

“He’s definitely made me a better coach and a better teacher. Just watching the way handled his job, and handled the responsibility of leading our program. Through all of the success we had, the way he did it with so much humility, and he just always focused on trying to have a positive impact on the lives of the young men that we were coaching has just really helped mold who I want to be as a coach,” Canadian football defensive coordinator Andy Cavalier said.

It was also important to Koetting to not only coach up great football players, but great men. To help him do that, he had a coaching staff that stuck with him for the past nine years.

“We spent a lot of time talking about character, doing things right, and being unselfish. If you don’t have those things going on, then in the end, it is going to be really hard to win. ” Koetting said.

“You don’t know how proud I am of our coaching staff. These guys are special, and I want to thank them for all they’ve done for me for sure. I couldn’t have done anything without them.”

Since he announced his retirement, the outpouring of kind words and support has been seemingly unending.

“Last week, I can’t even tell you how many texts and things that I got. It was kind of overwhelming. I’ve just been very blessed, I know that,” Koetting said.

Even with Coach Koetting calling it a career after 13 years as head coach of the Wildcats, the success of Canadian football isn’t expected to stop any time soon.

“It’s going to be great. I have no doubt that the fans in Canadian, Texas are going to still be just like they’ve always been. I’m going to be around. I’m not going to get in way, but if the Wildcats are playing, I am going to be there,” Koetting said.

So if you catch yourself at a Canadian football game next season, Chris Koetting might not be the one with the headset on the sidelines, but he will be there. Somewhere. Somewhere standing off in the distance watching the legacy of Wildcat football continue.

