Kids & Kows & More teach 500 4th graders about the impact of agriculture

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fourth graders took a closer look at livestock today, getting to watch a dairy cow produce milk, learn the life cycle of seeds, and see how important agriculture is for our basic needs.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension invited Southwest Dairy Farms, Xcel Energy, and Master Gardner’s to educate the kids. Students were put in rotations to see several demonstrations and ask questions.

“Agriculture is the clothes that they wear, the food that they eat, the water that they drink and they bathe in. They have to learn about it. It’s important for them,” said Sandra Pierce, program specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and director of Kids & Kows & More.

Kids & Kows & More started in 1993 and is designed to enlighten as many children as possible on the importance of agriculture. Pierce teaches students in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

“I just think it’s a really unique opportunity where they get to learn about agriculture differently from where they would in the classroom. I think it’s really important to include agriculture in education because it is a really big deal,” said Emi Scholler a member of Potter County 4-H.

Volunteers and students who have grown up in the agriculture world were able to show off their skills and their love for the hard work.

“Agriculture is the base foundation of any civilization and all the kids are really into it, they are so excited to get to see all the animals,” said Trista Pennington, Texas 4-H Equine Ambassador.

Kids & Kows & More hope to continue educating kids for years to come.

