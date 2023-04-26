Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: All clear after severe threat goes down in the Texas Panhandle

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After an active night and early morning of rain and storms, most of the activity has now moved out of the Texas Panhandle-area, and the severe threat has gone down.

There will be some wrap-around moisture entering the area as the low moves off the east, giving us the chance for a second round of showers and thunderstorms in the area.

It won’t be as widespread as earlier this morning, but a few cities will have the opportunity to add to their rainfall totals.

While the thunderstorm risk is prevalent today, the severe risk isn’t as high as it was yesterday.

The main threats will just be some rumbles of thunder, some brief heavy downpours, and maybe some very small hail.

The rain and storms move out for good by midnight tonight, setting up for a sunnier and warmer day tomorrow.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

