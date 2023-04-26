Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Few More Rounds

By Kevin Selle
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible late night Tuesday and Wednesday. Some storms may have some strong gusty winds and small to medium hail before daybreak. Later in the day another round of showers and storms is possible across the Panhandle. Severe weather is less likely in a cooler and more stable airmass as opposed to Tuesday. Thursday will be a quiet day and there is another chance for some showers on Friday. Again a cooler airmass will limit the chance for stronger storms. The weekend will have plenty of sun and warming temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a...
Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
PSSI Food Safety Solutions, a cleaning service working with the JBS USA-Cactus facility, is...
Sanitation service with JBS Beef in Cactus laying off all employees
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon
New in Amarillo: Everything for the adventure seekers

Latest News

A Few More Rounds
First Alert
Rain Chances!
First Alert weather for May 23.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy storms possible late today into tonight
Dave's 4 P.M. Weather Cut In
VIDEO: Dave's 4 p.m. Weather Cut In