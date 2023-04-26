A Few More Rounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible late night Tuesday and Wednesday. Some storms may have some strong gusty winds and small to medium hail before daybreak. Later in the day another round of showers and storms is possible across the Panhandle. Severe weather is less likely in a cooler and more stable airmass as opposed to Tuesday. Thursday will be a quiet day and there is another chance for some showers on Friday. Again a cooler airmass will limit the chance for stronger storms. The weekend will have plenty of sun and warming temperatures.

