Faith City Mission celebrates groundbreaking of emergency women’s shelter

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Faith City Mission celebrated the groundbreaking of its new emergency women’s shelter in downtown Amarillo.

The non-profit says the City of Amarillo asked it to consider adding onto its current facility, to be able to serve homeless women.

They agreed easily, started a capital campaign and quickly raised over $1 million to fully fund the project.

It will be an expansion on the West side of its facility, adding 22 beds for women and children to stay overnight.

Currently the non-profit serves dinner to both men and women, however only men can stay in the dorms.

“Instead of them having to leave, they have the option to stay, they have a safe place with clean beds, clean bedding, there’ll be a laundry facility, there’ll be showers available to them, and it’s just a safe environment for them to come and stay overnight,” said Robert Burton, chief operating officer, Faith City Mission.

The non-profit says it sees many women spend the night across the street.

“We knew they were in danger because men are spending the night across the street too and so one of our little regular women who spends the night across the street was raped,” said Jena Taylor, executive director, Faith City Mission.

Taylor says they will also be working with other non-profits in the area.

“Whether that’s the Downtown Women’s Center with addiction, our program for women with addiction, Martha’s Home for social services, get these women what they don’t even know they have or have available to them,” said Taylor.

Faith City Mission says construction is set to begin on May 1 and completion is expected next November.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

