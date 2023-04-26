Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store. (Source: WHSV)
By WHSV stff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - An employee at a Lowe’s hardware store in Virginia has died.

WHSV reports the employee died at a Lowe’s in Staunton with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigating.

The Staunton Police Department said they were called to the store on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. for a non-criminal matter.

A spokesperson with OSHA said it appears a piece of equipment fell on the employee.

“We are devastated by this death, and our thoughts are with his family. We are making counseling available for our associates, and Lowe’s is currently assisting local authorities with their investigation,” a Lowe’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a...
Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
PSSI Food Safety Solutions, a cleaning service working with the JBS USA-Cactus facility, is...
Sanitation service with JBS Beef in Cactus laying off all employees
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon
New in Amarillo: Everything for the adventure seekers

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy edges Republicans closer to House debt vote
Critical negotiations underway on Capitol Hill today aimed at passing a bill to avert a U.S....
Lawmakers brace for potential debt-ceiling vote Wednesday
Prosecutors say Momeni drove Lee to a secluded spot and stabbed him over dispute related to the...
Cash App founder killed: Suspect pleads not guilty
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts arrives before President Joe Biden...
Chief Justice Roberts declines Senate request to testify on court ethics