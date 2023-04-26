Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh facing new criminal charges

Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on two more counts of tax evasion for failing to report over $2 million worth of income. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife and son, has been indicted by a grand jury last week on new charges.

WHNS reports Murdaugh was charged with two additional counts of tax evasion. He is already facing 99 charges related to unreported taxes, fraud, stolen money and other alleged financial crimes.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office previously reported that Murdaugh owed nearly $500,000 in state taxes. Authorities estimated he didn’t report $6.9 million worth of income earned through illegal acts.

The latest indictment is for tax years 2020 and 2021. The attorney general said Murdaugh failed to report more than $2.1 million worth of income gained illegally. According to the indictment, the funds were part of his ongoing scheme to defraud clients of settlement money.

During his murder trial, Murdaugh admitted on the witness stand to lying and stealing from clients, his former law firm and friends.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a...
Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
PSSI Food Safety Solutions, a cleaning service working with the JBS USA-Cactus facility, is...
Sanitation service with JBS Beef in Cactus laying off all employees
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon
New in Amarillo: Everything for the adventure seekers

Latest News

FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts arrives before President Joe Biden...
Chief Justice Roberts declines Senate request to testify on court ethics
FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023,...
Colorado becomes 1st to pass ‘right to repair’ for farmers
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company: ‘High probability’ spacecraft crashed on moon
WTAMU students protesting after the university's president denounced drag shows on campus
WT faculty returns vote of no confidence in President Walter Wendler