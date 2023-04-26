Clovis Community College debuting on-campus food pantry tomorrow

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis Community College is debuting it’s on-campus food pantry tomorrow.

The Campus Cabinet is a food pantry initiative and is for students, faculty, and staff, a press release said.

The pantry was created by faculty and staff after they recognized the food insecurity at the college.

Committee members obtained a $27,000 grant from the New Mexico Higher Education Department’s Student Food Security Grant, the press release said.

The pantry also was awarded a Cold Storage Grant, which allowed for the purchase of an industrial freezer.

Other than grants, the pantry has had food donated from food drives and community members, and also works closely with the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico.

The Campus Cabinet has distributed 5,000 pounds of food to students, and will provide produce through the CCC Hope Garden.

The public is invited to the grand opening of the food pantry on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the college

There will be a ribbon cutting and an open house hours for community members to see the pantry.

