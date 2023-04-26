Who's Hiring?
Canadian softball wins play-in against Dimmitt to clinch playoff berth

By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canadian Lady Cats took down the Dimmitt Bobbies on Tuesday night in a play-in game to officially clinch a playoff berth.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for Canadian, with starting pitcher Leah Moreno shining in the win.

Moreno held Dimmitt to just one run through the first six innings of the game and added an insurance run herself in the top of the seventh inning with a leadoff double followed shortly thereafter with a steal of home to get Canadian’s fourth run on the board.

It was a huge win for a Canadian program in just its seventh year of existence and sixth year of district play.

“It’s the first time we have earned our spot.” Canadian softball head coach Cay Parnell said of the win. “In the past, we only had four teams in our district. So, we were number four. Automatic. We could order our playoff shirts at the beginning of the season. This year we had to earn out spot. We split with [Dimmitt] and we were tied and we came out here and these girls were determined that they weren’t gonna let this slip away from them. I’m very proud of that.”

Canadian will face off against Idalou in the first round of the playoffs.

