The Bridge: Teaching children about situational awareness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Summer approaches, children will have more time on their hands and could be unsupervised.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center wants to remind families about situational awareness and how to prepare your children for situations.

“We need to give them tools on what to do before something happens, so that they’re not left wondering what’s happened and then we have to pick up the pieces at the end,” said Mckenzie Price, program and strategy director, The Bridge.

The Bridge says many perpetrators are looking for kids who are isolated or not paying attention.

As kids go places such as, the mall or pools, the non-profit says it is important to go in groups.

“Be aware of your surroundings, know where the exits are, fire extinguishers, where the restrooms are located, try not to go any place by yourself,” Matt Garrison, board member, The Bridge.

It is also important to pay attention and not be on your phone.

“Is there someone following you, someone who keeps coming up and trying to get your attention? You’re only going to notice those things if you look up from your phone and you’re paying attention and sometimes kids need that reminder because our phones are very attractive,” said Price.

If you do find yourself in one of these situations there are things The Bridge says you should do.

“Be very, very loud, make a lot of noise, there are apps that you can use on your phone, they have emergency features on there where you can just push a button and contact emergency service or a parent or guardian,” said Garrison.

The center says these situations can happen to anyone.

“Everybody who’s in a position when they are in my office, they never thought it would happen to them, so everyone feels that way afterwards, so let’s have conversations prior, let’s prepare our kids so that they can be aware of the surroundings and know what to do if they start feeling uncomfortable, " said Price.

Each month, NewsChannel10 has exclusive segments regarding, child safety.

May is all about children and gun safety.

