Armstrong County officials release new details after Monday’s recovery operation

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office has released new details after a recovery operation that took place Monday.

The news release says the Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call around 7:30 a.m. The caller stated their was visible black smoke and a possible explosion near Lookout Point in the canyon off Highway 207.

First responders arrived and determined a car had left the roadway near the picnic area and was on fire around 500 feet below the edge on private property.

Sheriff Melissa Anderson requested assistance from multiple agencies for a recovery mission.

Around 50 people worked to get to the car, including crews who rappelled down the cliff side. Rescuers used ATVs and crossed private property to reach the truck.

The recovery operation ended around 4:00 p.m. when crews reached the pickup and determined a man inside had died.

Officials have determined there was no foul play during the incident.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.