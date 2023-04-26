Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Armstrong County officials release new details after Monday’s recovery operation

The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office has released new details after a recovery operation that...
The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office has released new details after a recovery operation that took place Monday.(KFDA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office has released new details after a recovery operation that took place Monday.

The news release says the Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call around 7:30 a.m. The caller stated their was visible black smoke and a possible explosion near Lookout Point in the canyon off Highway 207.

First responders arrived and determined a car had left the roadway near the picnic area and was on fire around 500 feet below the edge on private property.

Sheriff Melissa Anderson requested assistance from multiple agencies for a recovery mission.

Around 50 people worked to get to the car, including crews who rappelled down the cliff side. Rescuers used ATVs and crossed private property to reach the truck.

The recovery operation ended around 4:00 p.m. when crews reached the pickup and determined a man inside had died.

Officials have determined there was no foul play during the incident.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Two sheep were on the loose on Monday afternoon in Amarillo. (Courtesy: Hunter Spier)
Sheep on the loose in Amarillo yesterday
First Alert ALL CLEAR
FIRST ALERT: All clear after severe threat goes down in the Texas Panhandle
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
WTAMU students protesting after the university's president denounced drag shows on campus
WT faculty returns vote of no confidence in President Walter Wendler

Latest News

KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Amarillo police say they arrested Randall High School student after they tried to take an...
Amarillo police: Randall High student arrested after trying to take officer’s weapon
Sharing Hope Ministries is seeking mentors for their Stepping Stones program. (Source: Sharing...
Sharing Hope Ministry hosting banking, financing workshop for women on Tuesday
Clovis Community College debuting food pantry.
Clovis Community College debuting on-campus food pantry tomorrow