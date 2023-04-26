Amarillo woman turns 100, says ‘clean living’ is the key to a long life

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman turned 100 yesterday.

Era Williams celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday and shared the key to a long, happy life.

Era and her late-husband Jake Williams owned Kelly Tire for many years, something she is proud of.

She lost her husband four or five years ago, but her granddaughter, assistant and NewsChannel 10′s Ali Allison celebrated with her.

At her 100 year milestone gathering, Era said she feels good and doesn’t hurt.

In fact, she dances when good songs come on, goes to church, and loves her church family.

When asked what has led to her long life, she said “clean living.”

