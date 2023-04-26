Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Symphony welcoming students for their 53rd annual Greater Southwest Music Festival

The Amarillo Symphony is welcoming over 8,000 students to perform in their 53rd annual Greater...
The Amarillo Symphony is welcoming over 8,000 students to perform in their 53rd annual Greater Southwest Music Festival.(KFDA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony is welcoming over 8,000 students to perform in their 53rd annual Greater Southwest Music Festival.

The Southwest Music Festival founded in the Texas Panhandle, and hosted in Amarillo, has been a longstanding pillar of the music community throughout Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Students will perform in concert settings with large bands, choirs and orchestras. They will also get to compete and perform as vocal or instrumental soloists through the Solo & Ensemble category.

The festival will begin on Thursday April 27 and go through Saturday April 29 and will be held in the Amarillo Civic Center, the Globe-News Center and at Amarillo College, Washington St. Campus.

This year, the festival will have an exhibition performance from the WTAMU Jazz bands, featuring GRAMMY award-winning drummer Dion Parson.

The exhibition concert will be on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., at the Globe-News Center and is free to the public. Parson will also be hosting a jazz clinic for festival participants on Friday April 28 at 1:40 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Ensembles will be performing from 8:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. each day of the festival. No ticket is needed for viewing performances.

Full schedules of each performance can be found here.

For more information on the concert and festival call (806) 376-8782.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Amarillo police say they arrested Randall High School student after they tried to take an...
Amarillo police: Randall High student arrested after trying to take officer’s weapon
Two sheep were on the loose on Monday afternoon in Amarillo. (Courtesy: Hunter Spier)
Sheep on the loose in Amarillo yesterday
First Alert ALL CLEAR
FIRST ALERT: All clear after severe threat goes down in the Texas Panhandle
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas

Latest News

VIDEO: Dave's 4:00 p.m Weather Cut In
VIDEO: Dave's 4:00 p.m Weather Cut In
The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office has released new details after a recovery operation that...
Armstrong County officials release new details after Monday’s recovery operation
Amarillo police say they arrested Randall High School student after they tried to take an...
Amarillo police: Randall High student arrested after trying to take officer’s weapon
Sharing Hope Ministries is seeking mentors for their Stepping Stones program. (Source: Sharing...
Sharing Hope Ministry hosting banking, financing workshop for women on Tuesday