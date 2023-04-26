Amarillo Symphony welcoming students for their 53rd annual Greater Southwest Music Festival

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony is welcoming over 8,000 students to perform in their 53rd annual Greater Southwest Music Festival.

The Southwest Music Festival founded in the Texas Panhandle, and hosted in Amarillo, has been a longstanding pillar of the music community throughout Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Students will perform in concert settings with large bands, choirs and orchestras. They will also get to compete and perform as vocal or instrumental soloists through the Solo & Ensemble category.

The festival will begin on Thursday April 27 and go through Saturday April 29 and will be held in the Amarillo Civic Center, the Globe-News Center and at Amarillo College, Washington St. Campus.

This year, the festival will have an exhibition performance from the WTAMU Jazz bands, featuring GRAMMY award-winning drummer Dion Parson.

The exhibition concert will be on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., at the Globe-News Center and is free to the public. Parson will also be hosting a jazz clinic for festival participants on Friday April 28 at 1:40 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Ensembles will be performing from 8:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. each day of the festival. No ticket is needed for viewing performances.

Full schedules of each performance can be found here.

For more information on the concert and festival call (806) 376-8782.

