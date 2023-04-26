Amarillo police: Randall High student arrested after trying to take officer’s weapon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say they arrested Randall High School student after they tried to take an officer’s weapon.

Around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police say a school liaison officer at Randall High School detained a 16-year-old student for a vandalism investigation.

Police say the student became aggressive, assaulted the officer and tried to take his weapon.

The student was subdued after police say they assaulted the officer and Randall High School staff.

Police arrested the teen for two counts of assault on a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.

The teen was treated for injuries and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

The officer was treated at a local medical facility for his injuries and released.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.