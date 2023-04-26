Amarillo Police Department need help identifying woman arrested for criminal trespassing
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sheriff’s office need help identifying a woman who was arrested for criminal trespassing.
According to APD, the female is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900.
