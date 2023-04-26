Amarillo High clinches outright district title with win over Plainview

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies took down the Plainview Bulldogs on Tuesday evening 10-4.

With the victory, the Sandies clinch the outright district title. Going into the final week, the Sandies matchups with the Bulldogs were shaping up to be two exciting ones.

Plainview sat one game back of Amarillo going into Tuesday’s game with a chance to overtake Amarillo High with two matchups this week against the district’s top team to end the regular season.

However, it was the Sandies coming out on top and taking care of business with one game to go. The Sandies went up 3-0 on Plainview and didn’t look back.

It’s also the Sandies 10th straight victory after losing their second district matchup of the year against Palo Duro.

