Amarillo City Council approves contract for Polk Street Streetscape Project

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Yesterday, the Amarillo City Council approved the construction to begin making improvements to Polk street.

The $4.6 million dollar project, awarded to Plain Builders Inc., covers the areas of Polk street from tenth avenue to second avenue.

The goal of the project is make downtown Amarillo more accessible and safer.

“And encourage the patrons to come down in that area and enjoy that space and that’s the goal of the project and i really that’s what it turns into as a catalyst,” says Director of Capital Projects & Development Engineering, Kyle Schniederjan.

One of the improvements that will be implemented is more lighting to increase safety for people walking downtown.

Other improvements include making the street more ADA accessible, adding bike racks, benches, trash bins, greenery and more.

“I’m looking forward to just having a beautiful walkable surface where people can go to the restaurants or walk to the Barfield or walk to the courtyard and make it safe for everyone,” says Director of Center City, Beth Duke.

The city of Amarillo says they are looking to complete the project by October of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

