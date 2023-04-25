Who's Hiring?
WT faculty returns vote of no confidence in President Walter Wendler

A no-confidence vote involving WTAMU President Walter Wendler is expected to be tallied by the end of the night.
By Kaitlin Johnson and Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Members of the West Texas A&M University Faculty Senate tallied the ballots of a no-confidence vote over University President Walter Wendler.

According to a representative of the Faculty Senate, the majority of faculty voted no confidence in President Wendler.

The vote took place last week after the Faculty Senate requested all faculty members to participate.

This comes after Dr. Wendler sent an email canceling a drag show on campus in March. Since then, students led protests on campus and joined a lawsuit.

The vote is non-binding, meaning the faculty cannot vote President Wendler out because he is hired by the Texas A&M University System.

NewsChannel 10 has requested information on the results of the voting and asked for interviews from the university. Minutes for the most recent Senate Faculty meetings are not yet available.

The WT Communication Department has not yet provided additional information on the results of the vote.

