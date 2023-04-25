TxDOT hosting open houses for proposed Amarillo Boulevard project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting open houses this Thursday about proposed Amarillo Boulevard road improvements.

The open houses will provide information about the Business I-40D (Amarillo Boulevard) road work.

The improvements are between I-40 West and Southwest 9th Avenue, and would include modifying existing median cross-overs, constructing turn lanes, extending the limits of safety illumination, constructing median barriers, and constructing continuous sidewalk or shared use path.

The open house is on April 27 at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and April 27 at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Amarillo College West Campus, Lecture Hall, 6222 S.W. 9th Ave.

Guests can also join the open house online by clicking here.

