Transformation Park groundbreaking ceremony set for Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The groundbreaking for Transformation Park, which will help the homeless community in Amarillo, is on Thursday.

A city of Amarillo press release said Transformation Park is a collaboration between the city, area churches, and businesses.

The groundbreaking ceremony is at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday near Southwest Fourth Avenue/Southwest Fifth Avenue and Parker Street. The event starts at noon with a lunch and will have a “Pray the City” event at 1:00 p.m.

Transformation Park is a nonprofit that will provide a day center, a drop-in safe space shelter, and temporary cabin-style housing to the homeless as an alternative to living on the streets, the press release said.

“Transformation Park is monumental for Amarillo,” said City of Amarillo Director of Community Development Jason Riddlespurger. “Thanks to the combined efforts of so many groups and individuals, Amarillo can offer a compassionate, safe and viable support system and temporary living option for those experiencing homelessness in our community.”

The goal is to help the homeless have a permanent housing, the press release said.

Transformation Park is funded by the American Rescue Plan, $500,000 from Hillside Christian Church, $1 million from Joe and Laura Street from Street Toyota, and numerous individuals and businesses within the community.

