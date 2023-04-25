Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Transformation Park groundbreaking ceremony set for Thursday

Transformation Park
Transformation Park(Transformation Park)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The groundbreaking for Transformation Park, which will help the homeless community in Amarillo, is on Thursday.

A city of Amarillo press release said Transformation Park is a collaboration between the city, area churches, and businesses.

The groundbreaking ceremony is at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday near Southwest Fourth Avenue/Southwest Fifth Avenue and Parker Street. The event starts at noon with a lunch and will have a “Pray the City” event at 1:00 p.m.

Transformation Park is a nonprofit that will provide a day center, a drop-in safe space shelter, and temporary cabin-style housing to the homeless as an alternative to living on the streets, the press release said.

“Transformation Park is monumental for Amarillo,” said City of Amarillo Director of Community Development Jason Riddlespurger. “Thanks to the combined efforts of so many groups and individuals, Amarillo can offer a compassionate, safe and viable support system and temporary living option for those experiencing homelessness in our community.”

The goal is to help the homeless have a permanent housing, the press release said.

Transformation Park is funded by the American Rescue Plan, $500,000 from Hillside Christian Church, $1 million from Joe and Laura Street from Street Toyota, and numerous individuals and businesses within the community.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a...
Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
PSSI Food Safety Solutions, a cleaning service working with the JBS USA-Cactus facility, is...
Sanitation service with JBS Beef in Cactus laying off all employees
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon
New in Amarillo: Everything for the adventure seekers

Latest News

Two sheep were on the loose on Monday afternoon in Amarillo. (Courtesy: Hunter Spier)
Sheep on the loose in Amarillo yesterday
The Turn Center serves the top 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle.
‘Even though he’s my child, I still need a little bit of help’: Turn Center helps those with special needs
The Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting for...
Amarillo Parks and Recreation to host grand opening for Senior Services
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon
New in Amarillo: Everything for the adventure seekers