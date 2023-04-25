Tracking Rain & Storm Chances

As we head into Tuesday morning, showers and cloudy skies will be present in the east, with slightly more clear conditions in the west. Easterly showers will move out, and we’ll take a short break on rain chances until the mid-afternoon. With a little clearing and sunshine in the west, we could see just enough heating to get thunderstorms going in Eastern New Mexico around 3-5 p.m., this will track east into the evening, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and perhaps some hail. We’ll see storm chances continue into early Wednesday, however, chances taper off through the day. Temps climb into the high 60°s today, before a cold front Wednesday puts us in the 50°s.

