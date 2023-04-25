Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tracking Rain & Storm Chances

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As we head into Tuesday morning, showers and cloudy skies will be present in the east, with slightly more clear conditions in the west. Easterly showers will move out, and we’ll take a short break on rain chances until the mid-afternoon. With a little clearing and sunshine in the west, we could see just enough heating to get thunderstorms going in Eastern New Mexico around 3-5 p.m., this will track east into the evening, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and perhaps some hail. We’ll see storm chances continue into early Wednesday, however, chances taper off through the day. Temps climb into the high 60°s today, before a cold front Wednesday puts us in the 50°s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a...
Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
PSSI Food Safety Solutions, a cleaning service working with the JBS USA-Cactus facility, is...
Sanitation service with JBS Beef in Cactus laying off all employees
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon
New in Amarillo: Everything for the adventure seekers

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Update 4/25
Tuesday Morning Update 4/25
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cool and Damp to Start the Week