Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Spring Football Check-In: Amarillo High Sandies

VIDEO: Spring Football Check-In: Amarillo High Sandies
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spring football is underway in the Texas panhandle. Three teams from around the area will be participating: Amarillo High, Tascosa, and Palo Duro.

Practices will run from the end of April into mid-May with each team hosting a spring game at Dick Bivins stadium.

According to UIL rules, only 5A and 6A teams are eligible to participate in spring football. Caprock is the only school with eligibility that opted against spring football. The Longhorns will receive an extra week to prepare in the fall as a result.

We’ll check-in with each team throughout the spring starting with Amarillo High. The Sandies took the field today at 7:00 a.m. on Monday in the near freezing temperatures.

They will have 17 practice dates in addition to that spring game which will take place on May 16th.

“The good thing about spring football is were not focused on our opponent.” Sandies football head coach Chad Dunnam said. “We’re focused on us. We can come out and get better fundamentally. You’re not having to worry about gameplanning by any means. So, our install offensively and defensively, that’s a big deal. That’s a focus of what were looking at. Also, [we’re focused on] just getting better fundamentally.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a...
Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
PSSI Food Safety Solutions, a cleaning service working with the JBS USA-Cactus facility, is...
Sanitation service with JBS Beef in Cactus laying off all employees

Latest News

Victoria Mireles during Tascosa's playoff game.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Victoria Mireles
WT Softball Head Coach Michael Mook
Lady Buffs looking to finish regular season strong against Cameron before the LSC tournament
If you missed today’s interviews with Nick Lalpuis, Ty Hoobler and Colby Chandler on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Nick Lalpuis, Ty Hoobler, Colby Chandler and Kj Doyle
Colby Chandler, West Plains High School Baseball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Colby Chandler, West Plains High School Baseball Head Coach