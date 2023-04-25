Spring Football Check-In: Amarillo High Sandies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spring football is underway in the Texas panhandle. Three teams from around the area will be participating: Amarillo High, Tascosa, and Palo Duro.

Practices will run from the end of April into mid-May with each team hosting a spring game at Dick Bivins stadium.

According to UIL rules, only 5A and 6A teams are eligible to participate in spring football. Caprock is the only school with eligibility that opted against spring football. The Longhorns will receive an extra week to prepare in the fall as a result.

We’ll check-in with each team throughout the spring starting with Amarillo High. The Sandies took the field today at 7:00 a.m. on Monday in the near freezing temperatures.

They will have 17 practice dates in addition to that spring game which will take place on May 16th.

“The good thing about spring football is were not focused on our opponent.” Sandies football head coach Chad Dunnam said. “We’re focused on us. We can come out and get better fundamentally. You’re not having to worry about gameplanning by any means. So, our install offensively and defensively, that’s a big deal. That’s a focus of what were looking at. Also, [we’re focused on] just getting better fundamentally.”

