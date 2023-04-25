Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Cory Hamilton, Mike Roden, Abree Winfrey

If you missed today’s interviews with Cory Hamilton, Mike Roden, and Abree Winfrey on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Cory Hamilton, Mike Roden, and Abree Winfrey on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Cory Hamilton, Randall Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Hamilton about the team’s mindset with two more district games left to play, Senior Recognition Day today against Borger and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

We chat with Mike about how baseball and softball season is coming to an end, todays game with Canadian and Dimmit, softball playoffs this weekend and more!

Abree Winfrey, Canyon Track Star:

We chat with Abree about how last week’s area meet at WT went as she finished first in her events, how being in an athletic family has supported her journey and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

