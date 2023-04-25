Who's Hiring?
Sheep on the loose in Amarillo yesterday

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here’s something you don’t see every day while on your way to work.

Two sheep were on the loose on Monday afternoon in Amarillo.

Hunter Spier, of Amarillo, was on his way to work yesterday when he spotted the two furry friends in the area of Southwest 45th Street and Teckla Boulevard.

He saw them running down the street and cornered them to keep them from running out into 45th Street.

Shortly after, Randall County Sheriff’s Office were called about the two critters.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to safely retrieve the two aoudad sheep yesterday afternoon.

Two sheep were on the loose on Monday afternoon in Amarillo. (Courtesy: Hunter Spier)
Two sheep were on the loose on Monday afternoon in Amarillo. (Courtesy: Hunter Spier)((Courtesy: Hunter Spier))

