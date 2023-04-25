Scattered Showers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rain and thunderstorm chances go up and down the next few days. The highest chance for rain is later Tuesday and into Wednesday. Strong thunderstorms or a big severe weather outbreak is unlikely but a few storms could have some brief gusty winds or small hail. Temperatures go up and down through the workweek. By the weekend highs go back above average and skies clear into early next week.

