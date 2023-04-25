Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Scattered Showers

By Kevin Selle
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rain and thunderstorm chances go up and down the next few days. The highest chance for rain is later Tuesday and into Wednesday. Strong thunderstorms or a big severe weather outbreak is unlikely but a few storms could have some brief gusty winds or small hail. Temperatures go up and down through the workweek. By the weekend highs go back above average and skies clear into early next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a...
Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded
Joel Marquez and Corrina Ramos
Amarillo police arrest 2 more on capital murder warrants for deadly shooting in January 2022

Latest News

Scattered Showers
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cool and Damp to Start the Week
Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
Monday Morning Outlook 4/24
Monday Morning Outlook 4/24