Rain and Storm Chances Increasing

(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
We will be in an active weather pattern for the next couple of days with the chance for rain looking better for much of the area. Some parts of the area have already picked up some rainfall, but an approaching system will increase the opportunity for rain and storms starting later today and then improving up tonight and tomorrow. A few storms may be a bit heavy with some wind and small hail to go along with thunder and lightning. For the most part, however, non severe storms can be expected. Chances for rain continue tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. Clearing is expected beginning Thursday as the weather system tracks away from our area.

