Rain Chances!

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Thunderstorms are on the increase today and we have a rather good chance for rain across much of the area tonight and lingering into tomorrow. A few storms may become heavy, especially in the eastern half of our area later this evening and some hail and strong wind may accompany the lightning producing storms. Showers and storms will linger into tomorrow, but it will be cooler with daytime temps in the 50s which will limit the intensity of the storms. Skies will clear on Thursday with highs rebounding to around 70.

