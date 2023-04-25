Parade of Homes showing 40 homes in 19 neighborhoods, including first ever Education Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Parade of Homes will be featuring 40 homes in 19 neighborhoods throughout Amarillo and Canyon, including first ever Education Home.

The Parade of Homes allows customers to see the lates trends, home design, and premier builders from the community.

The newly added Education Home is partially complete and will have over 21 expert companies in 14 zones showing every stage of building and buying houses: from financing and title design, to home automation, to landscape design and everything in between.

The public will also be invited to sign up and come back to VIP party, to see the home when it is finished. Viewers will also be able to vote on their favorite homes for the Voters Choice Awards.

The event will be from April 27 to April 30 and May 4 to May 7, with the following times

Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here, or at any Pac-a-Sak or United location in Amarillo or Canyon.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.