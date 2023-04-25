Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Parade of Homes showing 40 homes in 19 neighborhoods, including first ever Education Home

The annual Parade of Homes will be featuring 40 homes in 19 neighborhoods throughout Amarillo...
The annual Parade of Homes will be featuring 40 homes in 19 neighborhoods throughout Amarillo and Canyon, including first ever Education Home.(Source: Pinnacle by Rockrose)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Parade of Homes will be featuring 40 homes in 19 neighborhoods throughout Amarillo and Canyon, including first ever Education Home.

The Parade of Homes allows customers to see the lates trends, home design, and premier builders from the community.

The newly added Education Home is partially complete and will have over 21 expert companies in 14 zones showing every stage of building and buying houses: from financing and title design, to home automation, to landscape design and everything in between.

The public will also be invited to sign up and come back to VIP party, to see the home when it is finished. Viewers will also be able to vote on their favorite homes for the Voters Choice Awards.

The event will be from April 27 to April 30 and May 4 to May 7, with the following times

  • Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here, or at any Pac-a-Sak or United location in Amarillo or Canyon.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a...
Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
PSSI Food Safety Solutions, a cleaning service working with the JBS USA-Cactus facility, is...
Sanitation service with JBS Beef in Cactus laying off all employees
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon
New in Amarillo: Everything for the adventure seekers

Latest News

Moments became tense at an Amarillo City Council meeting this afternoon during the discussion...
Moments become tense at Amarillo City Council meeting during potential policy violation discussion
The Friends of the Hutchinson County Library is hosting a Spring Book sale in Borger this week.
Friends of the Library hosting Spring Book sale in Borger this week
First Alert weather for May 23.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy storms possible late today into tonight
TxDOT Amarillo Boulevard project
TxDOT hosting open houses for proposed Amarillo Boulevard project