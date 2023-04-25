Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Moments become tense at Amarillo City Council meeting during potential policy violation discussion

Moments became tense at an Amarillo City Council meeting this afternoon during the discussion...
Moments became tense at an Amarillo City Council meeting this afternoon during the discussion about a potential policy violation by a council member.(kfda)
By Kevin Welch and Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Moments became tense at an Amarillo City Council meeting this afternoon during the discussion about a potential policy violation by a council member.

Angry, loud voices punctuated the meeting that Mayor Ginger Nelson put on hold for 30 minutes to let things settle.

The meeting started with residents defending Councilman Cole Stanley, although discussion of the situation had not began.

He eventually walked out of the meeting during questioning by Mayor Nelson. She said residents had raised questions about a large campaign donation and any expectations because of it.

Stanley said businessman Alex Fairly, who is still involved in the lawsuit with the city concerning the Amarillo Civic Center, gave him $40,000. Stanley did not answer if there was an expectation he would hurry the dropping of the suit if elected mayor.

He did deny offering to have the city pay Fairly’s attorney fees because the district judge who heard the case before it was appealed already ordered the city to pay those fees.

The council meeting continued because members were not required to take action, and Mayor Nelson said there wasn’t enough time before the May 6 election to purse the matter further.

Moments became tense at an Amarillo City Council meeting this afternoon during the discussion...
Moments became tense at an Amarillo City Council meeting this afternoon during the discussion about a potential policy violation by a council member.(kfda)
Moments became tense at an Amarillo City Council meeting this afternoon during the discussion...
Moments became tense at an Amarillo City Council meeting this afternoon during the discussion about a potential policy violation by a council member.(kfda)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a...
Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
PSSI Food Safety Solutions, a cleaning service working with the JBS USA-Cactus facility, is...
Sanitation service with JBS Beef in Cactus laying off all employees
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon
New in Amarillo: Everything for the adventure seekers

Latest News

The annual Parade of Homes will be featuring 40 homes in 19 neighborhoods throughout Amarillo...
Parade of Homes showing 40 homes in 19 neighborhoods, including first ever Education Home
The Friends of the Hutchinson County Library is hosting a Spring Book sale in Borger this week.
Friends of the Library hosting Spring Book sale in Borger this week
First Alert weather for May 23.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy storms possible late today into tonight
TxDOT Amarillo Boulevard project
TxDOT hosting open houses for proposed Amarillo Boulevard project