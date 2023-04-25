Moments become tense at Amarillo City Council meeting during potential policy violation discussion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Moments became tense at an Amarillo City Council meeting this afternoon during the discussion about a potential policy violation by a council member.

Angry, loud voices punctuated the meeting that Mayor Ginger Nelson put on hold for 30 minutes to let things settle.

The meeting started with residents defending Councilman Cole Stanley, although discussion of the situation had not began.

He eventually walked out of the meeting during questioning by Mayor Nelson. She said residents had raised questions about a large campaign donation and any expectations because of it.

Stanley said businessman Alex Fairly, who is still involved in the lawsuit with the city concerning the Amarillo Civic Center, gave him $40,000. Stanley did not answer if there was an expectation he would hurry the dropping of the suit if elected mayor.

He did deny offering to have the city pay Fairly’s attorney fees because the district judge who heard the case before it was appealed already ordered the city to pay those fees.

The council meeting continued because members were not required to take action, and Mayor Nelson said there wasn’t enough time before the May 6 election to purse the matter further.

