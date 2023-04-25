Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Local after school care program aims to help kids regain knowledge lost due to COVID

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bear Paws after school care program at Westminster Presbyterian Church is working to help students excel at Austin Middle School.

Retired teachers, volunteers, and local figures from the community work together to help students regain some of the learning and life skills that they lost during the pandemic.

“We’re trying to approach it from all different angles to help those students fill in those academic gaps that were missed during the covid years,” says Director of Bear Paws Program, Darlene Martin.

A recent grant awarded from Potter County relief funds, have helped the program provide better access to technology and academic support.

Not only do the funds help with the academic portion of the program, but it also help the church feed the children a full meal.

Along with former Amarillo ISD retired teachers, Amarillo National Bank speakers, Miss Teen Universe who attended Caprock High School, Amarillo Children’s Home and more have volunteered their time to talk with the kids.

Martin says this has helped the students learn useful and important information that they may have missed out on.

“We have some great, fantastic speaker and speaker leaders from the Amarillo community come and talk to them and give them life skills, social skills, financial skill advice,” says Martin.

Martin says they have seen a huge growth in students who are involved in the program, both personally and academically.

To volunteer for the program or to be a speaker, call 806-359-4781.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a...
Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
PSSI Food Safety Solutions, a cleaning service working with the JBS USA-Cactus facility, is...
Sanitation service with JBS Beef in Cactus laying off all employees
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon
New in Amarillo: Everything for the adventure seekers

Latest News

WTAMU students protesting after the university's president denounced drag shows on campus
WT faculty returns vote of no confidence in President Walter Wendler
Moments became tense at an Amarillo City Council meeting this afternoon during the discussion...
Moments become tense at Amarillo City Council meeting during potential policy violation discussion
Transformation Park
Transformation Park groundbreaking ceremony set for Thursday
April is sexual assault awareness month and Family Support Services says they see an increased...
Family Support Services partnering with Royal Bar to host annual Little Black Dress event