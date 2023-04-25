Local after school care program aims to help kids regain knowledge lost due to COVID

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bear Paws after school care program at Westminster Presbyterian Church is working to help students excel at Austin Middle School.

Retired teachers, volunteers, and local figures from the community work together to help students regain some of the learning and life skills that they lost during the pandemic.

“We’re trying to approach it from all different angles to help those students fill in those academic gaps that were missed during the covid years,” says Director of Bear Paws Program, Darlene Martin.

A recent grant awarded from Potter County relief funds, have helped the program provide better access to technology and academic support.

Not only do the funds help with the academic portion of the program, but it also help the church feed the children a full meal.

Along with former Amarillo ISD retired teachers, Amarillo National Bank speakers, Miss Teen Universe who attended Caprock High School, Amarillo Children’s Home and more have volunteered their time to talk with the kids.

Martin says this has helped the students learn useful and important information that they may have missed out on.

“We have some great, fantastic speaker and speaker leaders from the Amarillo community come and talk to them and give them life skills, social skills, financial skill advice,” says Martin.

Martin says they have seen a huge growth in students who are involved in the program, both personally and academically.

To volunteer for the program or to be a speaker, call 806-359-4781.

