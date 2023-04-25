G.O.A.T. of the Week: Victoria Mireles

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - “It’s just about having someone we can trust back there.” Tascosa girls soccer head coach Hutton Sharp. “Knowing that if we give the ball away or we make a silly mistake, Vicky’s probably going to be there to bail us out.”

In the turnaround made this season by Tascosa girls soccer, perhaps no singular player was more important than star goalkeeper Victoria Mireles.

“As long as i’ve been here, which is the last two years, she’s just been a great leader for us.” Coach Sharp said. “She’s heavily involved here at Tascosa as well. She does the high jump, she’s part of our F.I.S.H. club, she’s just a great student athlete to have as part of our program.”

The Friends for Service in Hunger (FISH) club at Tascosa allows Mireles to help students in need from around the area by getting them items to help get through the school day that they might not otherwise have access to.

“I’ve grown up in poor neighborhoods. Seeing my peers around me growing up not having what they need to learn, it kind of motivates you to do something about it.” Mireles said.

On the field, Mireles took home district Goalkeeper of the Year honors, yet that success isn’t what Coach Sharp is most worried about replacing as she prepares for graduation.

“It’s gonna be a really difficult loss to just replace a really specialized position at goalkeeper is always tough, but more importantly than that would be just replacing her personality.” Sharp said.

“Being a senior, it’s like really inspiring cause you never think you can make it this far. Then it comes so fast.” Mireles said reflecting on her final season with the team. “It’s my last year with these girls, so we make the best out of it and this is honestly the best team to be on.”

With a record setting season behind her, it’s certainly safe to say Mireles made the best out of her last year as a Lady Rebel.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.