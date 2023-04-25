Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Friends of the Library hosting Spring Book sale in Borger this week

The Friends of the Hutchinson County Library is hosting a Spring Book sale in Borger this week.
The Friends of the Hutchinson County Library is hosting a Spring Book sale in Borger this week.(WNEM TV5)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Friends of the Hutchinson County Library is hosting a Spring Book sale in Borger this week.

The book sale, located at 625 Weatherly in Borger, will have two rooms to shop from.

All adult hardbacks are 50 cents, all paperbacks are two for 25 cents, some books are 10 cents, and DVDs and audiobooks on CD are $1.

Also for sale are puzzles and several sets of books.

Here is the book sale schedule:

  • Thursday, April 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday, April 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a...
Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
PSSI Food Safety Solutions, a cleaning service working with the JBS USA-Cactus facility, is...
Sanitation service with JBS Beef in Cactus laying off all employees
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon
New in Amarillo: Everything for the adventure seekers

Latest News

Transformation Park
Transformation Park groundbreaking ceremony set for Thursday
Two sheep were on the loose on Monday afternoon in Amarillo. (Courtesy: Hunter Spier)
Sheep on the loose in Amarillo yesterday
The Turn Center serves the top 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle.
‘Even though he’s my child, I still need a little bit of help’: Turn Center helps those with special needs
The Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting for...
Amarillo Parks and Recreation to host grand opening for Senior Services