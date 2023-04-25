Friends of the Library hosting Spring Book sale in Borger this week

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Friends of the Hutchinson County Library is hosting a Spring Book sale in Borger this week.

The book sale, located at 625 Weatherly in Borger, will have two rooms to shop from.

All adult hardbacks are 50 cents, all paperbacks are two for 25 cents, some books are 10 cents, and DVDs and audiobooks on CD are $1.

Also for sale are puzzles and several sets of books.

Here is the book sale schedule:

Thursday, April 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, April 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

