FIRST ALERT: Heavy storms possible late today into tonight

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Conditions are becoming more favorable for thunderstorms late today into tonight.

An approaching storm system will combine with increasing moisture in our atmosphere and thunderstorms are expected to develop late today in the western part of our and then track eastward across much of the area tonight.

Some of the storms will contain lightning as well as some hail and high winds. Although a low end threat, an isolated tornado can not be completely ruled out.

Additional storms will be possible late tonight and tomorrow, but the intensity at that time is expected to be weaker.

We recommend folks stay alert and tuned in for information as the situation evolves later today.

