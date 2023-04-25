Who's Hiring?
Family Support Services partnering with Royal Bar to host annual Little Black Dress event

April is sexual assault awareness month and Family Support Services says they see an increased number of survivors who come forward.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - April is sexual assault awareness month and Family Support Services says they see an increased number of survivors who come forward, which brings the need for public education and awareness.

“If people are coming forward more often, I think that’s a great thing. Because that means people are feeling confident coming forward,” said Ashley Jourdan, anti-trafficking services coordinator for Family Support Services.

The non-profit believes that it doesn’t matter what someone wears, no means no.

Family Support Services is partnering with Royal Bar this year for their annual Little Black Dress event. The evening will consist of trivia regarding statistics, specialty cocktails, and tons of giveaways.

“Little black dress was an event that we created just to kind of bring awareness to the victim blaming that happens so often in sexual assault cases. It’s a lot of what were they drinking? What were they wearing?” says Jourdan.

Sponsors include:

  • Massages by Miriam
  • The Beauté Lab
  • Sweet Needles Tattoo
  • Lush by Yessica
  • Epic 360 Events.

“Mostly it’s just a reason for people to get together and to kind of discuss this issue. But also find community in these conversations,” said Jourdan.

Family Support Services says they will continue to educate and bring awareness to this issue in our community.

The event takes place on Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Royal Bar. To RSVP, click here.

