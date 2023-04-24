WTAMU’s Harrington String Quartet teams up with WT political science professor for musical interpretation

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Harrington String Quartet will team up with WT’s Teel Bivins Professor of Political Science in the spring concert this week.

In the conclusion of the season, the quartet is teaming up with Dr. Dave Rausch to explore the similarities between musical interpretation and constitutional interpretation.

Dr. Rausch and the quartet will speak and offer a demonstration at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

“Interpreting documents is a skill that scholars and musicians share in the daily pursuits of their professions,” said Rossitza Goza, HSQ first violinist and Harrington Lecturer in Violin at WT’s School of Music. “The physical score of a piece of music is its constitution, and through this collaboration, we’ll have the opportunity to highlight the analogies and contrasts between reading a musical constitution and a political one.”

The quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday also in the Northen Recital Hall. Tickets for the concert are $20 for the public or free for WT faculty, staff and students with a Buff Gold Cart.

The quartet will perform Florence Price’s String Quartet No. 1, Zoltán Kodály’s String Quartet No. 2 and Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 16, Opus 135.

To purchase a ticket to the concert, click here or call (806) 651-2840.

