Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WT Faculty Senate to count ballots Tuesday for no confidence vote on Walter Wendler

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Faculty Senate at West Texas A&M University will be counting ballots tomorrow for the no confidence vote against University President Walter Wendler.

The vote took place all last week, after the WT Faculty Senate requested all faculty to participate in the no-confidence vote.

This comes after President Walter Wendler canceled a student charitable drag show and issued a statement on March 20, saying “there is no such thing as a harmless drag show,” since he thinks they disrespect women.

After the cancellation, two students and a student group filed a federal lawsuit against Wendler and others, claiming their First Amendment rights were violated.

We will continue to update any developments in this story and give results once they are available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
Joel Marquez and Corrina Ramos
Amarillo police arrest 2 more on capital murder warrants for deadly shooting in January 2022
This picture shows WTAMU students protesting after the university's president denounced drag...
‘No-confidence’ vote concludes over West Texas A&M University president’s leadership

Latest News

Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a...
Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded
DPS officials arrested two people for drug charges after reportedly finding fentanyl during a...
DPS: 2 arrested after troopers find fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County
PSSI Food Safety Solutions, a cleaning service working with the JBS USA-Cactus facility, is...
Sanitation service with JBS Beef in Cactus laying off all employees
The Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting for...
Amarillo Parks and Recreation to host grand opening for Senior Services