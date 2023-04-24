With a little luck, some rain

While Sunday was disappointing on the rain side of things, chances are looking up for Monday. South/southeasterly winds are pushing higher dew points into the air, and with that moisture we’ll see light chances for scattered showers for today. Some breezy winds will be present, but increasing cloud cover will keep us a little cooler. Dew points will continue to rise, and an incoming system for Tuesday will bring more wide-spread chances of rain through the day, then going into Tuesday evening, to overnight into Wednesday, some thunderstorms could kick from the west and push to the east through midday Wednesday, where a cold front waits to drop temperatures once more.

