Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

With a little luck, some rain

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

While Sunday was disappointing on the rain side of things, chances are looking up for Monday. South/southeasterly winds are pushing higher dew points into the air, and with that moisture we’ll see light chances for scattered showers for today. Some breezy winds will be present, but increasing cloud cover will keep us a little cooler. Dew points will continue to rise, and an incoming system for Tuesday will bring more wide-spread chances of rain through the day, then going into Tuesday evening, to overnight into Wednesday, some thunderstorms could kick from the west and push to the east through midday Wednesday, where a cold front waits to drop temperatures once more.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Joel Marquez and Corrina Ramos
Amarillo police arrest 2 more on capital murder warrants for deadly shooting in January 2022
This picture shows WTAMU students protesting after the university's president denounced drag...
‘No-confidence’ vote concludes over West Texas A&M University president’s leadership
The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.
Amarillo Police Department confirms missing teen has been found
Wellington man sentenced to 25 years
Wellington man sentenced to 25 years for manufacturing drugs

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Scattered Storms to Start the Week
Kicking off the Work Week with Tanner
Kicking off the Work Week with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Scattered Storms to Begin the Week
Sunday Outlook with Tanner
Early Sunday Outlook with Tanner