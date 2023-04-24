Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Nick Lalpuis, Ty Hoobler, Colby Chandler and Kj Doyle

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Nick Lalpuis, Ty Hoobler, Colby Chandler and Kj Doyle on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Nick Lalpuis, Amarillo Wranglers’ Director of Broadcast and Media Relations:

We chat with Nick about how exciting the team was making the playoffs, their recent games this past weekend, and more!

Ty Hoobler, Amarillo High School Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Hoobler about how pleased he is with the team this season, their 27 game win-streak, 3 year district champs and more!

Colby Chandler, West Plains High School Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Chandler about their current 3 game winning streak, their upcoming big game tomorrow against Pampa and more!

Kj Doyle, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

We chat with Kj about the numbers Amarillo High Softball has put up this season, West Plains big game against Pampa, and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

