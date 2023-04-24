Who's Hiring?
Scattered Storms to Start the Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Monday looks to feature a mix of sun and clouds with some scattered thunderstorms forming late in the day. Not everybody will see a measurable amount of rainfall tomorrow, but the places that do could see some decently heavy rainfall rates for a short period of time. The same theme will hold true for Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms developing late in the day. Wednesday will be a little bit different, where we’ll have the opportunity (if everything comes together correctly) to see something more in the way of a soaking, widespread rain.

