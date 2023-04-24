Who's Hiring?
Sanitation service with JBS Beef in Cactus laying off all employees

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - PSSI Food Safety Solutions, a cleaning service working with the JBS USA-Cactus facility, is laying off all employees at the facility.

According to PSSI, it was announced on April 4, that the contract with the JBS USA Cactus facility has been terminated and will cease services at the plant by May 30.

PSSI Food Safety Solutions sanitized the JBS Cactus facility since October 1, 2005.

The contract termination will result in the layoff of 113 employees. All affected employees will be offered a job transfer to another PSSI plant in the area.

For more information about the layoff, call (608) 568-2197.

