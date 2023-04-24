Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

New in Amarillo: Everything for the adventure seekers

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s New in Amarillo features the re-opening of an Amarillo business and a new business for adventure seekers.

Hills Sport Shop

Hills Sport Shop will soon re-open under new management.

The Fairly family will host a grand reopening this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The nearly 60-year-old store has bicycles, outdoor recreation equipment, accessories and e-bikes.

New ownership for Hills Sport Shop
New ownership for Hills Sport Shop(KFDA)
New ownership for Hills Sport Shop
New ownership for Hills Sport Shop(KFDA)

F-45

A new gym and training facility is opening in Amarillo.

F-45 is focused on functional training with a mix of circuit and HIIT workouts.

Each training is 45 minutes with the goal of burning 750 calories in that time.

F-45 gym and training facility opening in Amarillo
F-45 gym and training facility opening in Amarillo(KFDA)

Amarillo Kart Complex

The Amarillo Kart Complex is opening soon.

The owners grew up around racing and want to share the experience with the Amarillo area.

No matter your age or skill, Amarillo Kart Complex has a fun, safe place for you to let it all loose on the track.

“We think it’s going to give people in Amarillo an opportunity to get away a little bit from real life, come a couple minutes outside past the airport, and just let loose and enjoy themselves and have fun,” said Brad Yuchinski, co-owner of Amarillo Kart Complex.

The complex has single rider karts for kids or adults and a two-seater for parents to ride with their kids.

“We have karts similar to this one here where anyone five to 10 can drive it. You’re seat belted with a helmet and it’s set up that it’s wider than a lot of these racing cars are set up, so there’s no chance of it flipping over or rolling or anything like that. So, it’s a very safe and enjoyable time for everybody,” said Yuchinski.

The complex is available for parties or group events. The grand opening weekend is May 4 through May 7.

Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon(KFDA)
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon(KFDA)
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon(KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are conducting a rescue out at the Palo Duro Canyon this morning.
Multiple agencies conducting rescue efforts at Palo Duro Canyon
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Joel Marquez and Corrina Ramos
Amarillo police arrest 2 more on capital murder warrants for deadly shooting in January 2022
This picture shows WTAMU students protesting after the university's president denounced drag...
‘No-confidence’ vote concludes over West Texas A&M University president’s leadership
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude

Latest News

The Amarillo Symphony will celebrate the 100th season of the Panhandle’s only professional...
Amarillo Symphony to play 100th Anniversary Concert at Hodgetown
WTAMU's Harrington String Quartet (Source: https://www.wtamu.edu/)
WTAMU’s Harrington String Quartet teams up with WT political science professor for musical interpretation
First responders are conducting a rescue out at the Palo Duro Canyon this morning.
Multiple agencies conducting rescue efforts at Palo Duro Canyon
rescue
VIDEO: Multiple agencies conducting rescue efforts at Palo Duro Canyon