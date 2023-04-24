New in Amarillo: Everything for the adventure seekers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s New in Amarillo features the re-opening of an Amarillo business and a new business for adventure seekers.

Hills Sport Shop

Hills Sport Shop will soon re-open under new management.

The Fairly family will host a grand reopening this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The nearly 60-year-old store has bicycles, outdoor recreation equipment, accessories and e-bikes.

F-45

A new gym and training facility is opening in Amarillo.

F-45 is focused on functional training with a mix of circuit and HIIT workouts.

Each training is 45 minutes with the goal of burning 750 calories in that time.

Amarillo Kart Complex

The Amarillo Kart Complex is opening soon.

The owners grew up around racing and want to share the experience with the Amarillo area.

No matter your age or skill, Amarillo Kart Complex has a fun, safe place for you to let it all loose on the track.

“We think it’s going to give people in Amarillo an opportunity to get away a little bit from real life, come a couple minutes outside past the airport, and just let loose and enjoy themselves and have fun,” said Brad Yuchinski, co-owner of Amarillo Kart Complex.

The complex has single rider karts for kids or adults and a two-seater for parents to ride with their kids.

“We have karts similar to this one here where anyone five to 10 can drive it. You’re seat belted with a helmet and it’s set up that it’s wider than a lot of these racing cars are set up, so there’s no chance of it flipping over or rolling or anything like that. So, it’s a very safe and enjoyable time for everybody,” said Yuchinski.

The complex is available for parties or group events. The grand opening weekend is May 4 through May 7.

