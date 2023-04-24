Who's Hiring?
Multiple agencies conducting rescue efforts at Palo Duro Canyon

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - First responders are conducting a rescue out at the Palo Duro Canyon this morning.

Crews with the Canyon Fire Department, Claude Fire and EMS, The Texas A&M Forest Service, the Randall County Fire Department and Game Wardens are on the scene.

The rescue operation is at the Lookout Point Picnic Site.

Armstrong County Sheriff Melissa Anderson said officials believe a car went off the edge of the cliff.

Sheriff Anderson said around 50 people are working to get to the car. At this time, officials do not know how many people are in the car or the extent of their injuries.

Sheriff Anderson said the cliff is about a 500-foot drop.

The rescue operation is expected to last several hours.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

