Local hardware store helping prepare for severe weather with emergency supplies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s that time of the year for severe weather in the Panhandle, and now is the time to buy your emergency supplies.

Until midnight tonight, you can buy emergency preparation supplies with no sales tax added.

Supplies include objects such as batteries, generators, fuel containers, first aid kits and more.

For a full list of items and supplies that may be purchases tax-free, click here.

“It’s just a little bit of an opportunity to save that eight and a quarter and be prepared because it is that time of the year,” says Owner/Operator of ACE Hardware, Trent Maples.

Maples says it’s important to take advantage of this holiday, to ensure you’re ready and prepared for natural disasters.

“You know if you’re our in the middle of nowhere it’s good to be prepared because you get very little warning,” says Maples.

This year the Hardware store saw many customers coming in for generators, candles and flashlights.

Maples says these supplies can be useful not only during a tornado, but other natural disasters like severe thunderstorms as well as wildfires.

