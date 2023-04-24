Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Local hardware store helping prepare for severe weather with emergency supplies

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s that time of the year for severe weather in the Panhandle, and now is the time to buy your emergency supplies.

Until midnight tonight, you can buy emergency preparation supplies with no sales tax added.

Supplies include objects such as batteries, generators, fuel containers, first aid kits and more.

For a full list of items and supplies that may be purchases tax-free, click here.

“It’s just a little bit of an opportunity to save that eight and a quarter and be prepared because it is that time of the year,” says Owner/Operator of ACE Hardware, Trent Maples.

Maples says it’s important to take advantage of this holiday, to ensure you’re ready and prepared for natural disasters.

“You know if you’re our in the middle of nowhere it’s good to be prepared because you get very little warning,” says Maples.

This year the Hardware store saw many customers coming in for generators, candles and flashlights.

Maples says these supplies can be useful not only during a tornado, but other natural disasters like severe thunderstorms as well as wildfires.

To stay updated on severe weather, download the NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App by scanning the QR code below.

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
Joel Marquez and Corrina Ramos
Amarillo police arrest 2 more on capital murder warrants for deadly shooting in January 2022
This picture shows WTAMU students protesting after the university's president denounced drag...
‘No-confidence’ vote concludes over West Texas A&M University president’s leadership

Latest News

The FirstBank Southwest donated a total of $42,105.15 to area schools through their Spirit Card...
FirstBank Southwest donates $42,105 to area schools through Spirt Card Program
St. Andrew’s student-led academic movement or SLAM was created in February and offers students...
St. Andrew’s students create committee to learn opportunities not taught in classroom
The Faculty Senate at West Texas A&M University will be counting ballots tomorrow for the no...
WT Faculty Senate to count ballots Tuesday for no confidence vote on Walter Wendler
Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a...
Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded