Lady Buffs looking to finish regular season strong against Cameron before the LSC tournament

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 14 ranked West Texas A&M Lady Buffs softball team continues to add on to its remarkable season.

This past weekend, WT swept No. 16 Lubbock Christian to snag the series win 3-0. Game one was a close one, the Lady Buffs got away with 6-5 win. In game two, WT took care of business in five innings, 12-2. Then on Saturday for game three, it was an 11 inning battle, but West Texas secured the win 8-5. That win coming down to stellar pitching from Emilee Wilson and a 2 RBI double from Ruby Salzman.

With only one more Lone Star Conference series left in the regular season this upcoming weekend at home against Cameron, WT is looking to finish strong before the LSC tournament starting May 4th.

“It’s crazy the record that we do have right now in our conference, that’s hard to do. Every single team is so good, and for our kids to come out and play that well consistently. Purely by chance in the game of softball , you’re going to have a bad call or a bad bounce, and to be able to come out on top in as many games as they have it’s just really impressive, especially some of the close games that we’ve had. It’s a really good match up for us going into the conference tournament, because they are good. That’s what you want to do, play good teams at the end of the season so you are prepared when you get to the conference tournament,” West Texas A&M softball head coach Michael Mook said.

First pitch against Cameron will be on Friday at 6 p.m., and the series will continue with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

Currently, West Texas A&M is sitting at the No. 2 spot in the conference. No.1 UT Tyler is set to host the postseason LSC tournament.

