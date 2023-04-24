Who's Hiring?
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude

A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.

The crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Sunday, April 23.

DPS officials say 26-year-old Jordan Chavira was driving a car east on US 287 when it left the roadway and traveled into the center median.

Officials say Chavira over-corrected the steering, causing him to lose control. The car traveled back onto the roadway, across the lanes of travel and rolled over multiple times.

The car came to a rest upside down in the ditch south of the roadway.

DPS officials say the driver was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

