FirstBank Southwest donates $42,105 to area schools through Spirt Card Program

The Spirit Card program works with schools in the Panhandle to create, market and distribute a customized debit card with the school logo or mascot.

FirstBank Southwest then donates a portion of each debit card transaction processed, to each school that is participating in the program.

The more the card is used throughout the year, the more money the school gets back.

The totals for 2022 school donations are as follows:

Perryton Independent School District - $17,915.05

Booker Independent School District - $5,388.15

Hereford Independent School District - $6,082.20

Pampa Independent School District - $6,623.30

Amarillo High School (Amarillo Independent School District) - $1,185.85

Tascosa High School (Amarillo Independent School District) - $944.70

Caprock High School (Amarillo Independent School District) - $665.20

Palo Duro High School (Amarillo Independent School District) - $452.95

Randall High School (Canyon Independent School District) - $672.95

Canyon High School (Canyon Independent School District) - $1,444.30

West Plains High School (Canyon Independent School District) - $114.0

Darrouzett Independent School District - $1,011.70

Accelerate Christian Church - $ 77.75

Bushland Independent School District- $108.35

Balko Independent School District - $205.65

FirstBank Southwest will be adding three new schools this year:

AmTech Career Academy

Ascension Academy

San Jacinto Christian Academy

If anyone’s interested in a School Spirit Debit Card, visit your nearest FirstBank Southwest branch.

