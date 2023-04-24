OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials arrested two people for drug charges after reportedly finding fentanyl during a traffic stop in Oldham County, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, a trooper stopped a car traveling east on I-40 for speeding on April 19.

The driver was identified as Tarminderjit Singh Sandhu, along with passenger Harshpreet Singh Khangura.

The complaint says the trooper noticed inconsistencies with the driver and passenger’s stories and asked for consent to search the vehicle.

The driver refused, so a canine was dispatched and alerted to the car, which then led to a search.

According to the complaint, the trooper found two boxes in the truck with 30 heat-sealed bricks of a white substance that later tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Both men and the car were transported to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

According to DEA street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $4.6 million.

DPS: 2 arrested after troopers find fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County (Source: KFDA)

