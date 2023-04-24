Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

DPS: 2 arrested after troopers find fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County

DPS officials arrested two people for drug charges after reportedly finding fentanyl during a...
DPS officials arrested two people for drug charges after reportedly finding fentanyl during a traffic stop in Oldham County, according to a criminal complaint.(WABI)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials arrested two people for drug charges after reportedly finding fentanyl during a traffic stop in Oldham County, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, a trooper stopped a car traveling east on I-40 for speeding on April 19.

The driver was identified as Tarminderjit Singh Sandhu, along with passenger Harshpreet Singh Khangura.

The complaint says the trooper noticed inconsistencies with the driver and passenger’s stories and asked for consent to search the vehicle.

The driver refused, so a canine was dispatched and alerted to the car, which then led to a search.

According to the complaint, the trooper found two boxes in the truck with 30 heat-sealed bricks of a white substance that later tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Both men and the car were transported to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

According to DEA street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $4.6 million.

DPS: 2 arrested after troopers find fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County
DPS: 2 arrested after troopers find fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County(Source: KFDA)
DPS: 2 arrested after troopers find fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County
DPS: 2 arrested after troopers find fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County(Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
Joel Marquez and Corrina Ramos
Amarillo police arrest 2 more on capital murder warrants for deadly shooting in January 2022
This picture shows WTAMU students protesting after the university's president denounced drag...
‘No-confidence’ vote concludes over West Texas A&M University president’s leadership

Latest News

PSSI Food Safety Solutions, a cleaning service working with the JBS USA-Cactus facility, is...
Sanitation service with JBS Beef in Cactus laying off all employees
The Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting for...
Amarillo Parks and Recreation to host grand opening for Senior Services
Amarillo Kart Complex opening soon
New in Amarillo: Everything for the adventure seekers
The Amarillo Symphony will celebrate the 100th season of the Panhandle’s only professional...
Amarillo Symphony to play 100th Anniversary Concert at Hodgetown