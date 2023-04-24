Who's Hiring?
Cool and Damp to Start the Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see cool and cloudy conditions for the rest of the day today, highs topping out in the mid to upper 50′s. The chance for a few scattered storms increases this afternoon as well, before moving out later tonight. Tonight will likely remain overcast with some drizzle possible in the area, lows staying steady in the mid 40′s. The chance for storms increases again tomorrow, where it’s likely more people will have the opportunity to see a measurable amount of rainfall. That theme holds true for Wednesday as well, before things look to dry up after Wednesday for the rest of the week and into the weekend. As far as rainfall totals go, the highest amounts will likely be in the northeast part of the area.

